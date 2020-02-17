wrestling / News

AEW Announces Post-Double or Nothing Episode of Dynamite

February 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW will be staying in Las Vegas for an episode of Dynamite following May’s Double or Nothing PPV. The company has announced that the May 27th episode of the TNT show will be at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. That’s the same venue that is holding Double or Nothing on May 23rd.

You can see the full announcement below. Tickets are on sale Friday at noon ET:

