wrestling / News
AEW Announces Post-Double or Nothing Episode of Dynamite
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
AEW will be staying in Las Vegas for an episode of Dynamite following May’s Double or Nothing PPV. The company has announced that the May 27th episode of the TNT show will be at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. That’s the same venue that is holding Double or Nothing on May 23rd.
You can see the full announcement below. Tickets are on sale Friday at noon ET:
THE PARTY CONTINUES!
Feel the fallout of #AEWDoubleorNothing as #AEWDynamite will be at the @MGMGrand Garden Arena Wed, May 27th
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb 21st, Noon EST, & start at $25!
Check https://t.co/5WsWwylJ8p & https://t.co/XprqepFltw for full event details. pic.twitter.com/GJlRkVbwII
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon Shocked Him By Booking Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania
- Jordynne Grace Doesn’t Think Tessa Blanchard’s Title Win Takes Away From the Knockouts Division, on Potential of Merging Impact World and Knockouts Titles
- Otis Reveals Where The Idea For His Storyline With Mandy Rose Came From, People Thinking They Were Married in Real Life
- The Rock Recalls Splurging on a Rolex Early In His Career, Only to Watch It Get Destroyed in The Ring