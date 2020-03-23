AEW Announces Postponed Shows, Reveals Dynamite Will Be Taped On Closed Set Indefinitely

All Elite Wrestling has announced that it has postponed several upcoming live Dynamite tapings in Philadelphia, Houston, New Orleans and Albuquerque. It has also announced on Twitter that all episodes of Dynamite will be taped on a closed set with only essential personnel until further notice. Here’s a press release:

AEW DYNAMITE Events Rescheduled

PHILADELPHIA

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 22 in Philadelphia, PA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 22. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.

The DYNAMITE show in Philadelphia will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 29, at the Liacouras Center. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Philadelphia show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 29. Additional details will be forthcoming.

HOUSTON

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 29 in Houston, TX, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 29. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.

The DYNAMITE show in Houston will be rescheduled for Wednesday, November 4, at the Fertitta Center. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Houston show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on November 4. Additional details will be forthcoming.

NEW ORLEANS

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 6 in New Orleans, LA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on May 6. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.

The DYNAMITE show in New Orleans will be rescheduled for Wednesday, December 2, at theUniversity of New Orleans Lakefront Arena. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the New Orleans show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on December 2. Additional details will be forthcoming.

ALBUQUERQUE

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on May 13 in Albuquerque, NM, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on May 13. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.

The DYNAMITE show in Albuquerque will be rescheduled for Wednesday, December 30, at the Santa Ana Star Center. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Albuquerque show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on December 30. Additional details will be forthcoming.

We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.

