AEW Announces Programming Will No Longer Air On Space For Several Countries

All Elite Wrestling has issued a new statement announced that AEW programming will no longer air on Space in several countries. As of today, shows were pulled from Space in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean. It will still air on Space in Brazil but other countries will have to use AEW Plus. The statement reads:

To our fans in Mexico, South America, Central America and the Caribbean…we want to thank you for watching AEW on Space. We hope you’ve enjoyed the amazing action. However, we have an update to share. As of September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, with the exception of Brazil. Starting October 1, you can continue watching AEW programming on “AEW Plus.” AEW Plus will exclusively stream all of AEW’s weekly shows including AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, AEW Dark, AEW Dark: Elevation and Battle of the Belts.”