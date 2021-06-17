wrestling / News
AEW Announces Replica World Championship Belt, Presale Starts Next Week
June 17, 2021 | Posted by
That didn’t take long. After previously teasing something involving a championship, All Elite Wrestling has announced that they will sell replica AEW World Championship belts with pre-orders starting on June 23 at this link. This is the company’s first replica belt.
Pre orders begin next Wednesday, June 23 at Noon Eastern – https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R / @ShopAEW pic.twitter.com/kOLJGxZlQO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 17, 2021
