AEW Announces Return to Chicago This June, Updated Schedule Through July

In a post on Twitter, AEW announced that they will return to Chicago on June 21 for the final AEW Dynamite before Forbidden Door II. The event happens at the Wintrust Arena and tickets go on sale April 21. Here is the updated AEW schedule through July:

April 19: Dynamite/Rampage at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

April 26: Dynamite/Rampage at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL

May 3: Dynamite/Rampage at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore MD

May 10: Dynamite/Rampage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

May 12: House Rules show at Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY

May 13: House Rules show at Salem Civic Center in Salem, VA

May 17: Dynamite/Rampage at Moody Center in Austin, TX

May 24: Dynamite/Rampage at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV

May 28: Double or Nothing at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

May 31: Dynamite/Rampage at Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA

June 7: Dynamite/Rampage at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO

June 14: Dynamite/Rampage at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

June 21: Dynamite/Rampage at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

June 25: Forbidden Door II at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

June 28: Dynamite/Rampage at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

July 5: Dynamite/Rampage at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

July 8: “Televised event” at Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

July 12: Dynamite at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

July 15: House show at The Saddledome as part of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Canada