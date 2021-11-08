AEW Announces Return to New Jersey, Raleigh Debut, To Kick Off TBS Era of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the TBS era of AEW Dynamite will begin on January 5 at an event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The following week, on January 12, the company will debut at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Rampage will also be taped at both events.

Tickets for both shows start at $29 and go on sale this Friday at 12 PM ET.