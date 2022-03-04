wrestling / News
AEW Announces RJ City’s Road To AEW Revolution To Debut Tomorrow
March 4, 2022
RJ City is on the road to AEW Revolution, and the YouTube series will debut tomorrow. AEW announced on Friday that the series, which will feature indy star RJ City, will launch on their YouTube channel channel on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s PPV.
No word yet on what the series will entail.
Brand New Series: @RJCity1’s Road To Revolution debuts TOMORROW on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! pic.twitter.com/Yp9HeGBaLa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2022