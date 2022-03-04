wrestling / News

AEW Announces RJ City’s Road To AEW Revolution To Debut Tomorrow

March 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RJ City's Road To AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

RJ City is on the road to AEW Revolution, and the YouTube series will debut tomorrow. AEW announced on Friday that the series, which will feature indy star RJ City, will launch on their YouTube channel channel on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s PPV.

No word yet on what the series will entail.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RJ City, RJ City’s Road To AEW Revolution, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading