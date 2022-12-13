wrestling / News
AEW Announces Sacramento Debut for March 2023
December 13, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW has announced that the company will be making its debut in Sacramento, California on March 8, 2023. The company will be taping its AEW Revolution fallout edition of Dynamite on that night, plus AEW Rampage.
The TV tapings will be held at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10:00 am PST on Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com.
Feel the fallout from #AEWRevolution when #AEW makes its debut in Sacramento, CA for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage on March 8th 2023 at the @Golden1Center! 🎟 Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 16th at 10am PT!https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i pic.twitter.com/T0WloIDg5I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 13, 2022
