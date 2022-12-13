AEW Announces Sacramento Debut for March 2023

– AEW has announced that the company will be making its debut in Sacramento, California on March 8, 2023. The company will be taping its AEW Revolution fallout edition of Dynamite on that night, plus AEW Rampage.

The TV tapings will be held at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10:00 am PST on Ticketmaster.com and AEWTix.com.