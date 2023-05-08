wrestling / News
AEW Announces Saskatchewan Debut in July
AEW is heading to Saskatchewan for a live TV event listed for Saturday in July. The company announced on Sunday that the show will take place on July 8th, writing:
“#AEW makes its Regina, Saskatchewan debut on the NEW DATE of Saturday, July 8 with a LIVE televised event from the @brandtcentre!
Tickets are ON SALE NOW!
http://AEWTIX.COM | http://ticketmaster.ca”
