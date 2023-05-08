wrestling / News

AEW Announces Saskatchewan Debut in July

May 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Regina, Saskatchewan debut Image Credit: AEW

AEW is heading to Saskatchewan for a live TV event listed for Saturday in July. The company announced on Sunday that the show will take place on July 8th, writing:

“#AEW makes its Regina, Saskatchewan debut on the NEW DATE of Saturday, July 8 with a LIVE televised event from the @brandtcentre!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW!

http://AEWTIX.COM | http://ticketmaster.ca”

