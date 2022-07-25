wrestling / News
AEW Announces September Date In Philadelphia
July 25, 2022 | Posted by
AEW is heading to Philadelphia in September. The company announced a Dynamite and Rampage taping in the Liacouras Center in Philly for September 28uth.
Tickets go on sale this Friday for the event, which will be the company’s second trip to the city. They were previously there for the April 27th episode of Dynamite. Its their fourth show in Philadelphia since their launch.
#AEW returns to the city of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia PA with #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage at the @LiacourasCenter on Wednesday September 28! Tickets start at $29 (+fees) and go on sale Friday 07/29 at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/UAI4H9jnyJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2022
