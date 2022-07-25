wrestling / News

AEW Announces September Date In Philadelphia

July 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW is heading to Philadelphia in September. The company announced a Dynamite and Rampage taping in the Liacouras Center in Philly for September 28uth.

Tickets go on sale this Friday for the event, which will be the company’s second trip to the city. They were previously there for the April 27th episode of Dynamite. Its their fourth show in Philadelphia since their launch.

