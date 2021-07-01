wrestling / News
AEW Announces Shows For All Out Week in September
AEW has announced three shows to take place over All Out Week in September. On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite it was announced that all three shows will take place in Chicago with AEW Dynamite on September 1st, AEW Rampage on September 3rd, and All Out on September 5th.
Tickets for the shows go on sale on July 9th at 11 PM.
Tickets for our THREE BIG EVENTS in the Chicagoland area go on sale, NEXT FRIDAY, JULY 9 at 10am Central / 11am Eastern.
Wed, 9/1 – #AEWDynamite
Fri, 9/3 – #AEWRampage
Sun, 9/5 – #AEWAllOut
Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 9 at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/SDjiP0ncy5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021
