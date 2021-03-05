wrestling / News
AEW Announces Signing of ‘Captain’ Shawn Dean
All Elite Wrestling has announced that “Captain” Shawn Dean is officially #AllElite, as he has signed with the company. Dean has been a regular on AEW Dark, most recently appearing on Tuesday’s episode. On that episode, he teamed with Carlie Bravo in a loss to TH2, although Bravo was the one who lost via submission.
Tony Khan said of the announcement: “Thank you for your service to the USA, @ShawnDean773, + thank you for everything you’ve done for @AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic. Your consistent hard work, positivity + reliability have made you so valuable to #AEW; now it’s my honor to officially welcome you aboard!”
Thank you for your service to the USA, @ShawnDean773, + thank you for everything you’ve done for @AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic. Your consistent hard work, positivity + reliability have made you so valuable to #AEW; now it’s my honor to officially welcome you aboard! pic.twitter.com/SJhRB7MNyz
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2021
Welcome to the team Captain!! https://t.co/r9DbrcnNWj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Planned To Switch Another Title At Elimination Chamber Before Last Minute Change
- Matt Hardy On Why ‘Broken Matt’ Didn’t Translate Well To AEW
- Chris Jericho Suggests Sting and Paul Wight Were Disrespected By WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Rumors Of Him Having Relationship With Kimberly Page, DDP Earning Respect Of WCW Locker Room