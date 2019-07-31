AEW Announces Six-Man Tag Team Match For TNT Debut

The announcements for AEW’s big debut on TNT on October 2nd just keep coming. They announced yesterday that Cody would battle Sammy Guevara on the show, and later on, Jon Moxley was also confirmed for the debut. Now, AEW has revealed a huge six-man tag, with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega going against Chris Jericho and two mystery partners.

AEW on TNT will run on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET, with the first episode airing from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets for that go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET.