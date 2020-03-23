wrestling / News
AEW Announces Six-Match Lineup For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
March 23, 2020 | Posted by
AEW is supersizing this week’s episode of AEW Dark with a six-match lineup, as announced on Monday. You can see the full lineup for the show as announced below. The episode will air on the AEW YouTube channel starting at 4 PM ET/PT as usual.
* Jake Hager vs. Joe Alonzo
* Colt Cabana vs. Brandon Cutler
* QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes vs. Jon Cruz and Matt Sells
* Kip Sabian vs. Suge D
* Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Corey Hollis and Mike Reed
* SCU vs. Shawn Spears and Robert Anthony
