AEW Announces Special Edition of Dark Tonight With CM Punk Appearance

All Elite Wrestling has announced a special edition of Dark which airs tonight at 7 PM ET and includes an appearance from CM Punk. You can find spoilers here. The show’s lineup features:

* Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Dean Alexander

* Jurassic Express (w/ Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project

* John Silver & Alan ’10’ Angels vs. Ren Jones & Zachariah

* Queen Aminata vs. Penelope Ford (w/ The Bunny)

* Heather Reckless vs. Julia Hart (w/ The Varsity Blonds)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Missa Kate

* Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue

* Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo vs. 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia)

* Brandon Gore & JDX vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow (w/ Tully Blanchard)

* Baron Black vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor)