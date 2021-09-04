wrestling / News
AEW Announces Special Edition of Dark Tonight With CM Punk Appearance
All Elite Wrestling has announced a special edition of Dark which airs tonight at 7 PM ET and includes an appearance from CM Punk. You can find spoilers here. The show’s lineup features:
* Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Dean Alexander
* Jurassic Express (w/ Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project
* John Silver & Alan ’10’ Angels vs. Ren Jones & Zachariah
* Queen Aminata vs. Penelope Ford (w/ The Bunny)
* Heather Reckless vs. Julia Hart (w/ The Varsity Blonds)
* Hikaru Shida vs. Missa Kate
* Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue
* Hunter Knott & Rosario Grillo vs. 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia)
* Brandon Gore & JDX vs. Shawn Spears & Wardlow (w/ Tully Blanchard)
* Baron Black vs. Wheeler Yuta (w/ Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor)
