AEW Announces ‘Suspension and Fine’ For Jake Hager For Hitting Referee

Jake Hager is (storyline) suspended and has been fined by AEW for his actions after his loss at last night’s first night of Fyter Fest. During last night’s show, Hager lost his TNT Championship match against Cody and after the bout he punched the referee in the face due to the way the match ended.

In response, AEW announced that they have suspended Hager for 10 days and fined him “an undisclosed amount.” You can see the post below: