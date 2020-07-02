wrestling / News
AEW Announces ‘Suspension and Fine’ For Jake Hager For Hitting Referee
July 2, 2020 | Posted by
Jake Hager is (storyline) suspended and has been fined by AEW for his actions after his loss at last night’s first night of Fyter Fest. During last night’s show, Hager lost his TNT Championship match against Cody and after the bout he punched the referee in the face due to the way the match ended.
In response, AEW announced that they have suspended Hager for 10 days and fined him “an undisclosed amount.” You can see the post below:
AEW has suspended @RealJakeHager for 10 days and fined him an undisclosed amount for striking an official following his TNT Championship match with @CodyRhodes at Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ITF7JJDIAM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Main Roster Superstars Being Upset With Handling of Crisis, Not Being Informed About Positive Test Results
- NXT Wrestler May Have Spoiled Next Week’s Episode of Great American Bash (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage Getting Moved To Fight For The Fallen, Update On Moxley Testing For COVID-19
- Mother of Hana Kimura Reveals Terrace House Incident That Led To Cyberbullying Was Staged