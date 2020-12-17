wrestling / News
AEW Announces Tag Team Championship Match & More For Next Week’s Dynamite
December 16, 2020 | Posted by
AEW will hold a World Tag Team Championship and much more on next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TNT.
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed
* Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
* Hikaru Shida vs. TBD
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno
* Jurassic Express vs. Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5, 10)
* PAC vs. The Butcher
Next week‼️#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK in select international markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/5zo02uV40y
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 17, 2020
