AEW Announces Tag Team Championship Match & More For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW will hold a World Tag Team Championship and much more on next week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TNT.

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

* Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

* Hikaru Shida vs. TBD

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

* Jurassic Express vs. Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 5, 10)

* PAC vs. The Butcher