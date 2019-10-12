AEW Announces Tag Team Match For Next Week’s Dynamite

– AEW has set a tag team grudge match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Friday that Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will team up to battle PAC and Jon Moxley on the show, which takes place from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and airs live on TNT.

The full card for the show is as follows:

* AEW World Championship Street Fight: Chris Jericho vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Dr. Britt Baker

* AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: The Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express.

* AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match:Best Friends vs. SCU.

* Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. PAC and Jon Moxley