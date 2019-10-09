AEW Announces Tag Team Match For This Week’s Dynamite

– AEW has set a women’s tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Bea Priestley and Emi Sakura will face off with Riho and Britt Baker on the episode, which takes place tomorrow and airs live on USA Network.

The updated card for the show is:

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes and Hangman Page

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* Bea Priestley and Emi Sukura vs. Riho and Dr. Britt Baker