AEW Announces That Cody Rhodes Suffered Injury During Dynamite Last Night
During the latest edition of ‘Coach’s Corner’, Arn Anderson broke down Lee Johnson’s win on AEW Dynamite. During the video, he also revealed that Cody Rhodes was hurt during the tag match, which saw Rhodes and Johnson against Peter Avalon and Cesar Bonini.
At the end of the video, AEW confirmed the injury, noting that it was a minor tear of his rotator cuff.
The statement reads: “Following the recording of Coach’s Corner, it was confirmed by the AEW medical team that Cody Rhodes suffered a slight tear of his left rotator cuff during his tag team match on Dynamite. His current status is TBD.”
As of now, Cody is booked to team with Red Velvet against Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill on the March 3rd episode of Dynamite.
#CoachsCorner Arn (@TheArnShow) breaks down @BigShottyLee Johnson's first win, and are we going see the next generation of the Anderson soon?
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/FAWcYwbnRe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021
