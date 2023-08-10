– AEW has announced some new TV taping dates for October, including what’s being dubbed a “Title Tuesday” edition of Dynamite. The Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings will be held on Tuesday, October 10 at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

So it looks like AEW Dynamite will be airing on Tuesday once again later this fall due to the upcoming MLB Playoffs coverage on TBS, and AEW Title Tuesday will air opposite WWE NXT. Per AEW’s website, tickets for the event go on sale on August 18.

On Wednesday, October 18, AEW will be taping Dynamite and Rampage at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. Ticks also go on sale on August 18.