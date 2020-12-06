AEW Announces Tony Schiavone Will Interview Sting On AEW Dynamite

It was previously reported that Sting will speak on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW as now announced that Tony Schiavone will be the one to interview him for the segment. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Lance Archer & The Lucha Bros vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and the Blade

* Abadon in action

* Non-title Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2

* Dynamite Diamond Final: MJF vs. Orange Cassidy

* The Inner Circle’s Ultimatum

* Dustin Rhodes vs. 10

* Tony Schiavone to interview Sting