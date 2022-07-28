wrestling / News
AEW Announces Trios Championship, To Be Decided At All Out
AEW has officially announced a Trios Championship, the first champions for which will be determined at All Out. It was announced on tonight’s tonight’s Fight For the Fallen episode of Dynamite that the Trios Championship will be decided in a tournament that will culminate at the September 4th.
The tournament details have not yet been revealed. AEW has been teasing the idea of Trios Championships for some time and it was reported in May that the titles had been created.
#AEW World Trios Championship Tournament is coming soon to AEW, the finals will be at #AEWAllOut Sunday, Sept. 4th LIVE on PPV! 🎟 at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/36sbfXhpLv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Comments On Changing Wrestling Landscape, Reveals Length of Adam Cole and Malakai Black’s Contracts
- Booker T On His Expectations For Stephanie McMahon Running WWE, Triple H Being In Charge Of Talent Relations
- Conrad Thompson Says He’s Handing Over Jim Crockett Promotions Trademark After Ric Flair’s Last Match
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Creative Process Without Vince McMahon, Why He Thinks It’ll Be ‘Greatly Enhanced’