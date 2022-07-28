AEW Announces Trios Championship, To Be Decided At All Out

AEW has officially announced a Trios Championship, the first champions for which will be determined at All Out. It was announced on tonight’s tonight’s Fight For the Fallen episode of Dynamite that the Trios Championship will be decided in a tournament that will culminate at the September 4th.

The tournament details have not yet been revealed. AEW has been teasing the idea of Trios Championships for some time and it was reported in May that the titles had been created.