wrestling / News

AEW Announces TV Events for January 2024, Returns to Newark & Jacksonville

November 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite TV New Jersey January 3 2024 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced its first events of 2024 with multiple dates for Dynamite and Collision. Here are the dates, locations, and venues:

* January 3, 2024: Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
* January 6, 2024: Collision at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
* January 10, 2024: Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida
* January 13, 2024: Collision at Cartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Tickets for all the events go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 am EST.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading