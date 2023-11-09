– AEW has announced its first events of 2024 with multiple dates for Dynamite and Collision. Here are the dates, locations, and venues:

* January 3, 2024: Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

* January 6, 2024: Collision at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

* January 10, 2024: Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida

* January 13, 2024: Collision at Cartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Tickets for all the events go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 am EST.