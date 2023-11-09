wrestling / News
AEW Announces TV Events for January 2024, Returns to Newark & Jacksonville
– AEW has announced its first events of 2024 with multiple dates for Dynamite and Collision. Here are the dates, locations, and venues:
* January 3, 2024: Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
* January 6, 2024: Collision at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
* January 10, 2024: Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida
* January 13, 2024: Collision at Cartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
Tickets for all the events go on sale on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 am EST.
#AEW is kicking off 2024 with these epic shows!
Tickets go on sale Friday NOV 17 | 🎟https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
WED 1/3 – #AEWDynamite LIVE in New Jersey
SAT 1/6 – #AEWCollision LIVE in Charlotte
WED 1/10 – #AEWDynamite LIVE in Jacksonville
SAT 1/13 – #AEWCollision LIVE in Norfolk pic.twitter.com/bShqS1Xa74
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Not Airing Collision the Week of Worlds End
- Billy Corgan On NWA’s TV Deals, Says There’s ‘Speculation That’s Not True’
- Billy Corgan Reportedly Causing Frustration in NWA With Recent Decisions, EC3 Comments
- WWE Unveils Schedule of Events Around WrestleMania 40, NXT Stand & Deliver Set for April 6