wrestling / News
AEW Announces TV Tapings for Kansas City & Minneapolis
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced upcoming TV events for the Kansas City Area, specifically Independence, Missouri, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. First up, AEW will be heading to the Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday, November 3 for Dynamite.
Later on, it will be AEW making the company’s Minneapolis debut at the Target Center for Rampage on Friday, November 12. Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday, September 24 at 11:00 am EST at AEWTix.com.
AEW heading to Minneapolis on November 12 for Rampage would seem to all but confirm the earlier rumors that Full Gear on Saturday, Nov. 13 is being held in the city. Also, with Fightful Select‘s update noting that Target Center employees saying the event would happen there, and Rampage taking place at the arena, it seems likely that Full Gear at the Target Center is all but confirmed as well.
We’re still waiting on word to make Minneapolis and the Target Center official for Full Gear. The announcement and ticket information for the upcoming TV events are available below:
🚨2 NEW Events On Sale THIS FRIDAY, Sept 24 at 11am ET / 10am CT🚨
Wed, Nov 3 #AEWDynamite returns to the Kansas City Area – 6pm CT Start
Fri, Nov 12 #AEW makes it's Minneapolis debut at the @TargetCenterMN with #AEWRampage – 7pm CT Start
Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/SknQKN9Mu3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Off Busted Open Radio For Now Over Dark Side of the Ring Comments
- Ric Flair 30 For 30 Director Weighs In on ‘Plane Ride From Hell,’ How It Was Portrayed In the Special
- Chris Jericho Says He Forgives Tommy Dreamer For Dark Side of the Ring Comments
- Ad Campaign Starring Ric Flair Paused Over Dark Side of the Ring Allegations