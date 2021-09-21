AEW Announces TV Tapings for Kansas City & Minneapolis

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced upcoming TV events for the Kansas City Area, specifically Independence, Missouri, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. First up, AEW will be heading to the Cable Dahmer Arena on Wednesday, November 3 for Dynamite.

Later on, it will be AEW making the company’s Minneapolis debut at the Target Center for Rampage on Friday, November 12. Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday, September 24 at 11:00 am EST at AEWTix.com.

AEW heading to Minneapolis on November 12 for Rampage would seem to all but confirm the earlier rumors that Full Gear on Saturday, Nov. 13 is being held in the city. Also, with Fightful Select‘s update noting that Target Center employees saying the event would happen there, and Rampage taking place at the arena, it seems likely that Full Gear at the Target Center is all but confirmed as well.

We’re still waiting on word to make Minneapolis and the Target Center official for Full Gear. The announcement and ticket information for the upcoming TV events are available below: