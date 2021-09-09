AEW Announces TV Tapings for Universal Studios

All Elite Wrestling has announced that they are set to tape TV content at Universal Studios this Saturday in Orlando. The first session will run from 12 PM – 3 PM ET, while the second session runs from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM ET. Tickets are free and can be reserved at the links below.

AEW will be taped at Soundstage 19. This is the return of pro wrestling to the venue, as Impact Wrestling used Soundstage 21 from 2004-2013. They also used Soundstage 19 in late 2013, 2017 and 2018. 19 is smaller and usually holds fewer people than 21, which is where WCW taped Worldwide and Pro. It is believed that AEW will tape episodes of Dark here, but that has not been confirmed. The graphics, however, have the same color scheme as Dark.

