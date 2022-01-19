wrestling / News
AEW Announces Two March Tapings In Texas
AEW is headed to Texas in March, with two new tapings announced. The company announced on Tuesday that they are headed to San Antonio for their March 16th Dynamite and Rampage taping, and Austin for their March 23rd tapings.
You can see the announcements and ticket information below:
🚨NEW EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
Wednesday, March 16, #AEW makes its San Antonio, Texas debut at the historic @FreemanColiseum with a LIVE #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage Taping!
Tickets go on-sale NEXT FRIDAY, January 28 at 10am CT / 11am ET
🎟️ – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/4eTvrHQnCg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022
🚨NEW EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨
Wednesday, March 23, #AEW returns to Austin, Texas and the @HEBCenter with a LIVE #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage Taping!
Tickets go on-sale NEXT FRIDAY, January 28 at 10am CT / 11am ET
🎟️ – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/34cLo75vrZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Raw, NXT Reportedly Being Bumped To SyFy For Two Weeks Next Month
- The Briscoes On How They’d Fare In WWE: ‘Vince McMahon Likes Money, We Would Make the Company Money’
- Note on Attendance for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Second Lowest Since Return to Live Touring
- Rumor Killer On Potential AEW Involvement In Royal Rumble