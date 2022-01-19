wrestling / News

AEW Announces Two March Tapings In Texas

January 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW is headed to Texas in March, with two new tapings announced. The company announced on Tuesday that they are headed to San Antonio for their March 16th Dynamite and Rampage taping, and Austin for their March 23rd tapings.

