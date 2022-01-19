AEW Announces Two March Tapings In Texas

AEW is headed to Texas in March, with two new tapings announced. The company announced on Tuesday that they are headed to San Antonio for their March 16th Dynamite and Rampage taping, and Austin for their March 23rd tapings.

You can see the announcements and ticket information below:

🚨NEW EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT🚨

Wednesday, March 16, #AEW makes its San Antonio, Texas debut at the historic @FreemanColiseum with a LIVE #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage Taping!

Tickets go on-sale NEXT FRIDAY, January 28 at 10am CT / 11am ET

🎟️ – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/4eTvrHQnCg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2022