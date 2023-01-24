wrestling / News

AEW Announces Universal Studios Return For Dark Tapings This Weekend

January 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW has officially announced that they’re heading back to Universal Studios for Dark tapings on Saturday. The company announced the news on Monday, writing:

“Be part of a LIVE studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida THIS SATURDAY, 1/28
• Session 1: 2pm – 5pm
• Session 2: 7pm – 10pm
LIMITED seating available for both sessions available NOW! “

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading