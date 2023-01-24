wrestling / News
AEW Announces Universal Studios Return For Dark Tapings This Weekend
January 23, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has officially announced that they’re heading back to Universal Studios for Dark tapings on Saturday. The company announced the news on Monday, writing:
“Be part of a LIVE studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida THIS SATURDAY, 1/28
• Session 1: 2pm – 5pm
• Session 2: 7pm – 10pm
LIMITED seating available for both sessions available NOW! “
