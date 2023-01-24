AEW Announces Universal Studios Return For Dark Tapings This Weekend

AEW has officially announced that they’re heading back to Universal Studios for Dark tapings on Saturday. The company announced the news on Monday, writing:

“Be part of a LIVE studio audience for #AEWDark action at @UniversalORL Florida THIS SATURDAY, 1/28

• Session 1: 2pm – 5pm

• Session 2: 7pm – 10pm

LIMITED seating available for both sessions available NOW! “