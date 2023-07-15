AEW Announces Upcoming Return of the Royal Rampage

– During last night’s AEW Rampage, AEW announced the return of the Royal Rampage matchup. Also, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will face QTV in a six-man tag team match on next week’s show.

The Royal Rampage is a 20-man battle royal with two rings. The winner of last year’s battle royal received an AEW World Title shot. It looks like Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal will all be competing in the Royal Rampage. Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s show:

* AEW Royal Rampage (Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Isiah Kassidy)

* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. QTV