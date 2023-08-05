– AEW has announced the following TV tapings for September and October, including returns to Seattle, Washington, plus debuts in Stockton, California and Salt Lake City, Utah:

* AEW returns to Seattle for live edition of Collision on Saturday, September 30. The show will be held at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

* AEW debuts in Stockton, California on Wednesday, October 4 for live Dynamite and a TV taping of Rampage at the Stockton Arena.

* AEW will debut in Salt Lake City, Utah with Collision on Saturday, October 7 at the Maverick Center.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale on Friday, August 11 at 10:00 am local time.

Get ready for the Seattle Saturday Spectacular! #AEW returns to the @ClimateArena in Seattle, Washington for #AEWCollision LIVE on Saturday, September 30th! Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 11th at 10am PT.

🎟️: https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/9FZ0SAdJAL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2023

#AEW makes its Stockton, California debut with #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage at @StocktonArena on Wednesday, October 4th! Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 11th at 10am PT. 🎟️https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/P9Zp5pIAJw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2023