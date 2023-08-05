wrestling / News

AEW Announces Upcoming TV Events for Seattle, Salt Lake City, & Stockton

August 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW TV Collision Seattle 9-30-2023 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW has announced the following TV tapings for September and October, including returns to Seattle, Washington, plus debuts in Stockton, California and Salt Lake City, Utah:

* AEW returns to Seattle for live edition of Collision on Saturday, September 30. The show will be held at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

* AEW debuts in Stockton, California on Wednesday, October 4 for live Dynamite and a TV taping of Rampage at the Stockton Arena.

* AEW will debut in Salt Lake City, Utah with Collision on Saturday, October 7 at the Maverick Center.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale on Friday, August 11 at 10:00 am local time.

