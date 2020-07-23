AEW Announces Women’s Tag Cup Tournament

AEW has announced a women’s tag team tournament that will take place this summer. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, a promo aired for the Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw. You can see the video below, which features Allie, Anna Jay, Big Swole, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Brandi Rhodes and Nyla Rose although they are not currently confirmed to be in the tourney.

The tournament will consist of eight teams of women. There’s no word on what the reward will be or more details on a start date beyond “this summer.”