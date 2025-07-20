AEW Announces Another Date Change For ROH Death Before Dishonor

AEW has announced another date change for ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 during tonight’s episode of Collision. The show was originally set for September 5 but now happens one week earlier on August 29. It will still take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, formerly known as the ECW Arena. It is part of the company’s residency in the venue, which includes three episodes of Dynamite and three episodes of Collision.

This is the second time the dates has changed. It was originally set for July 11, but was moved after Supercard of Honor got rescheduled. That happened last week, the night before All In: Texas.