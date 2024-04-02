AEW News: Anthony Henry Comments On Release, Media Call For Supercard Of Honor This Week

– Anthony Henry took to social media on Tuesday to comment on his release from AEW. Henry was one of 10 people released on Monday, and he posted to Twitter to write:

“The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it. I don’t know what is next for me. I don’t know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regarsless, I am always a #workhorsemen”

– Tony Khan will be conducting a media call on Thursday for ROH Supercard of Honor, which takes place on Friday night.