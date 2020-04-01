wrestling / News
AEW Applies For Trademarks on Death Triangle, More
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has filed applications for two new trademarks, including Death Triangle. PWInsider reports that applications were filed on March 26th for Death Triangle and “All Elite Wrestling AEW Best Summer Ever.”
Both marks are for essentially the full gamut of merchandise as well as live PPV event streaming, TV and more. Death Triangle is the name of PAC and the Lucha Bros’ new alliance, while “Best Summer Ever” could be a PPV event or the branding around a summer initiative of some kind.
