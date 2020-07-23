wrestling / News
AEW News: Arn Anderson on Cody’s Dynamite Win, Britt Baker on Being a Role Model, MJF Promo
July 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Arn Anderson weighed in on Cody’s win over Eddie Kingston on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below of Anderson praising Cody for showing a new side to him against Kingston in the No DQ match:
– AEW also shared the promo from MJF on this week’s episode online, where he rips into Griff Garrison:
– Here is another video from the episode, with Britt Baker’s fourth rule to being a role model:
