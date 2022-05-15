wrestling / News
AEW News: Arn Anderson Appears on Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Arn Anderson was the guest on the latest episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can see the video for the episode, which released Sunday morning, below:
– Thunder Rosa has posted her latest vlog, titled “Almost Home.” The video is described as follows:
“Yeah, it’s almost Tijuana Time but before I got there, I spend some quality time with the AEW roster.”
