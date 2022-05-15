wrestling / News

AEW News: Arn Anderson Appears on Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Arn Anderson AEW Dynamite 10-1-21 Image Credit: AEW

– Arn Anderson was the guest on the latest episode of RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can see the video for the episode, which released Sunday morning, below:

– Thunder Rosa has posted her latest vlog, titled “Almost Home.” The video is described as follows:

“Yeah, it’s almost Tijuana Time but before I got there, I spend some quality time with the AEW roster.”

