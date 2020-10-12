wrestling / News
AEW News: Arn Anderson Weighs In on Cody vs. Orange Cassidy This Week, Hangman Page Promotes Action Figure
– Arn Anderson discussed Cody’s upcoming TNT Championship defense against Orange Cassidy on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, in which Anderson talks about Cody beating Brodie Lee last week for the title and then Cassidy challenging Cody for this week. He said that he doesn’t know how to plan for Cassidy so he doesn’t think that he will:
What is Arn Anderson's (@TheArnShow) plan heading into @CodyRhodes' @tntdrama Championship match against @orangecassidy ?#AEWDynamite this Wednesday 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ymO6vakdIL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2020
– Hangman Page posted to Twitter to hype his action figure which is part of wave two of AEW’s Unrivaled collection:
this is my action figure and you can buy it soon at your local walmart store or you can drive seven hours and buy it at someone else’s local walmart store, i don’t care where you buy it just have fun. pic.twitter.com/YRgAZk0wdi
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ethan Page and GCW Promoter Brett Lauderdale Reportedly Had ‘Heated’ Exchange At The Collective
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Decision To Do The Self-Destruction Of The Ultimate Warrior DVD, Whether He Regrets It
- Chris Jericho Recalls Decision To Leave WWE, How NJPW Reignited His Love Of Wrestling, Why He May Be Retired Without AEW
- Backstage Rumor on NXT Trainees Being Concerned Over ‘COVID Truthers’ on Roster, Afraid to Train at Renovated PC