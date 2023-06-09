AEW Reportedly Asked About Mercedes Mone For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Mercedes Mone is out of action due to injury, but before that happened AEW had reportedly asked about her for Forbidden Door. Fightful Select reports that the company asked about the possibility of her appearing at the June 25th PPV before she went down due to injury at NJPW Resurgence.

AEW has made some references to Mone in the past on TV and there has obviously been interest from the company in bringing Mone in. Sources close to the matter say that AEW spoke with NJPW, or those with ties with NJPW, in the hopes that they could get Mone to appear. NJPW sources said that the potential of AEW using Mone was brought up as far back as January, with Forbidden Door specifically being mentioned.

It’s important to note that while there have been rumors Mone would be working against Saraya, there has been no confirmation whether there have ever been plans for such a match.