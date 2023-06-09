wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Asked About Mercedes Mone For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
Mercedes Mone is out of action due to injury, but before that happened AEW had reportedly asked about her for Forbidden Door. Fightful Select reports that the company asked about the possibility of her appearing at the June 25th PPV before she went down due to injury at NJPW Resurgence.
AEW has made some references to Mone in the past on TV and there has obviously been interest from the company in bringing Mone in. Sources close to the matter say that AEW spoke with NJPW, or those with ties with NJPW, in the hopes that they could get Mone to appear. NJPW sources said that the potential of AEW using Mone was brought up as far back as January, with Forbidden Door specifically being mentioned.
It’s important to note that while there have been rumors Mone would be working against Saraya, there has been no confirmation whether there have ever been plans for such a match.
More Trending Stories
- Update On Long Term Plans For Konosuke Takeshita In AEW
- Ted DiBiase Praises Michael Hayes For His WWE Longevity, Recalls Him Becoming Dok Hendrix
- Jeff Jarrett Names the Best Second-Generation Talent, How He Would’ve Booked Himself In WCW Invasion
- Ted DiBiase Reveals Million Dollar Championship’s Actual Value, What It Was Made Of