Backstage News On AEW Morale, Talent Not Working Last TV Taping

WrestlingInc reports that several top AEW talent including MJF, The Young Bucks, “Hangman” Adam Page, Nyla Rose, PAC, The Lucha Bros, SCU and Big Swole were all not at the most recent AEW TV taping, which took place two weeks ago in Norcross, GA at QT Marshall’s gym. Footage from this taping aired last week on Dynamite and will continue to air over the next several weeks.

Georgia is currently under a “shelter in place” order which is currently set to end at the end of April. Georgia officials went to the AEW TV taping to make sure AEW had the necessary documentation to hold the taping.

According to the report, talent in AEW is feeling less judged for not working the taping after Tony Khan told the entire staff that there is no pressure on them to work the taping. Talent from New York and California were not used due to those states being hotspots for the coronavirus pandemic. Even The Young Bucks, who are obviously Executive Vice Presidents of the company, did not work the taping and set an example to others that they could also not work them if they aren’t comfortable. There is said to be relief backstage among many workers that AEW is not forcing them to work every week like WWE is doing to their workers.

For what it’s worth, MJF tweeted a somewhat odd message today saying “something awful” has happened to him and it has “gotten worse” but that he can’t comment on the issue right now. As noted, he did not work the last AEW TV taping.