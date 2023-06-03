AEW News: Backstage Reaction To Kris Statlander’s TBS Title Win, Note On Production Since Dark & Elevaiton Ended

– Kris Statlander’s return and TBS Championship win at AEW Double Or Nothing was a big hit backstage at the show, per a new report. Statlander made her return at the PPV to face Jade Cargill in an impromptu open challenge and defeated her to win the title, and PWInsider reports that the reaction was overwhelmingly positive backstage.

Statlander is said to be one of the most universally loved people backstage and has worked hard for her return, while also helping out backstage while she was out with injury.

– The site also noted that the backstage sentiment is that TV tapings and production in general has been easier since the conclusion of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. The site reports things have been smoother as they don’t have everyone going in multiple directions at once producing several shows in the same night.

It is also felt that without Dark and Elevation, the live audience have shorter and easier shows to process which is preventing burnout.