AEW Backstage Update on Kenny Omega

– PWInsider reports that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been back at the TV tapings over the course of the last several weeks and has been working behind the scenes. Additionally, the EVP has reportedly been producing some of the women’s division matches as well. The report noted there still isn’t a timetable yet on his in-ring return.

Omega was written off AEW programming after losing the world title to Hangman Page last November at Full Gear. He’s been rehabbing various injuries.