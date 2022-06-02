AEW Battle Of the Belts III Set For August In Grand Rapids, Michigan

AEW Battle of the Belts III is set to take place in August, with a location set. The Van Andel Arena has announced that the event will take place on Friday, August 5th at the Grand Rapids, Michigan venue.

The announcement reads:

All Elite Wrestling Rampage & Battle of the Belts III will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:00PM at Van Andel Arena. This is a televised event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th at 10:00AM. *Note the box office will not be open.

