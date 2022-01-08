wrestling / News
AEW Battle of the Belts Preview: Three Title Matches Scheduled
– AEW is back on TNT tonight for Battle of the Belts. The special will air live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. This will be the first of four quarterly specials for AEW on TNT this year.
As previously reported, Cody Rhodes was forced to withdraw from tonight’s show since he’s not medically cleared. As a result, Sammy Guevara will now face Cody’s brother, Dustin Rhodes, in an interim TNT Championship match. Here’s the updated AEW Battle of the Belts lineup:
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (c) vs. Riho
* AEW Interim TNT Championship: Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal
#CodyRhodes isn’t medically cleared for #AEWBOTB. TONIGHT we’ll have our 1st ever Interim TNT Title match: former champ @sammyguevara vs @dustinrhodes (15-3 overall, 7-2 singles since his only TNT Title shot vs. Mr. Brodie Lee in 2020) at Battle of the Belts on TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/hcb5lZ9FFq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 8, 2022
#CodyRhodes isn’t medically cleared for #AEWBOTB. TONIGHT, we’ll have our 1st ever Interim TNT Title Match: @sammyguevara v @dustinrhodes, #AEW Women’s World Championship: @realbrittbaker v @riho_gtmv & #FTW Championship: #RickyStarks v @MattSydal LIVE on @tntdrama 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/Wbw6zgGG9I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 8, 2022
Of course @dustinrhodes is facings @sammyguevara 😂🤣
Not @ScorpioSky who’s in the Top 5
🤦🏻♂️ oh @AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/NS7gb1OcOX
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 8, 2022
