AEW Battle of the Belts Preview: Three Title Matches Scheduled

– AEW is back on TNT tonight for Battle of the Belts. The special will air live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. This will be the first of four quarterly specials for AEW on TNT this year.

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes was forced to withdraw from tonight’s show since he’s not medically cleared. As a result, Sammy Guevara will now face Cody’s brother, Dustin Rhodes, in an interim TNT Championship match. Here’s the updated AEW Battle of the Belts lineup:

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (c) vs. Riho

* AEW Interim TNT Championship: Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* FTW Championship: Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal