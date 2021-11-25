wrestling / News

AEW Battle of the Belts Set For January

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts

AEW has announced the date for their Battle of the Belts special. The company announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that the show will take place on Saturday, January 8th, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The themed show was confirmed by Tony Khan after AEW Full Gear. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10 AM ET.

