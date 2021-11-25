wrestling / News
AEW Battle of the Belts Set For January
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced the date for their Battle of the Belts special. The company announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that the show will take place on Saturday, January 8th, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The themed show was confirmed by Tony Khan after AEW Full Gear. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10 AM ET.
Witness the first ever #AEW #BattleOfTheBelts Saturday, Jan. 8 LIVE on TNT from @TheBOplex in Charlotte, NC! Tickets for this historic event go on sale THIS SATURDAY (11/27) at 10 am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/zf7ZcHy1l0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021
