wrestling / News

AEW Battle Of The Belts V Set For January

November 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts V Image Credit: AEW

AEW Battle Of The Belts V will take place in January, as announced on this week’s Dynamite. It was announced that the show will take place in Portland, Oregon on January 6th in the promotion’s Oregon debut. The show will also be a taping for AEW Rampage.

Tickets go on sale on November 11th for the event, which takes place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Battle of the Belts V, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading