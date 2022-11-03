wrestling / News
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Set For January
November 3, 2022 | Posted by
AEW Battle Of The Belts V will take place in January, as announced on this week’s Dynamite. It was announced that the show will take place in Portland, Oregon on January 6th in the promotion’s Oregon debut. The show will also be a taping for AEW Rampage.
Tickets go on sale on November 11th for the event, which takes place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On How AEW Moves Past Its Drama, Talks Filming Terrifier 2
- WWE Q3 Earnings Call: Triple H Touts White Rabbit Success, Talks International PCs, More
- Joey Janela Criticizes AEW Dark, Says ‘Squash Matches Do Nothing For Anyone’
- Saudi Arabia Reportedly Warned of ‘Imminent Attack,’ Note On WWE Crown Jewel