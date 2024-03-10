wrestling / News

AEW Battle of the Belts X Announced For Next Month

March 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Battle of the Belts V Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW Battle of the Belts X will take place on April 13, which is a Saturday. It will be filmed after Collision, as it has been for the past several editions and airs at 10 PM ET. It takes place at the Truist Arena in Highland, Kentucky.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading