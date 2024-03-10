wrestling / News
AEW Battle of the Belts X Announced For Next Month
March 9, 2024
All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW Battle of the Belts X will take place on April 13, which is a Saturday. It will be filmed after Collision, as it has been for the past several editions and airs at 10 PM ET. It takes place at the Truist Arena in Highland, Kentucky.
