AEW Battle of the Belts X Announced For Next Month

All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW Battle of the Belts X will take place on April 13, which is a Saturday. It will be filmed after Collision, as it has been for the past several editions and airs at 10 PM ET. It takes place at the Truist Arena in Highland, Kentucky.

