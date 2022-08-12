AEW News: Bayley Reacts to Kris Statlander Injury, Peter Avalon Confirms New Wingmen Members

– Bayley took to social media on Thursday so send some condolences to Kris Statlander regarding her injury. As reported earlier, Statlander has suffered a new knee injury and is out of action for an unknown period of time.

Bayley posted to Twitter to reply to Statlander, writing:

“Damn. Wishing you the best recovery. You’re really good”

Damn. Wishing you the best recovery. You’re really good — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 11, 2022

– Peter Avalon has confirmed that The Workhorsemen are have officially joined the Wingmen. Avalan posted to Twitter to confirm that Anthony Henry and JD Drake, who Excalibur said on this week’s Dynamite were in the group, are in fact so, writing:

“You heard that right, folks!

Workhorsemen are Wingmen!

As majority shareholder in #TheWingmen Industries LLC, I’m thrilled at @shutupexcalibur sharing our truth of our expansion.

FIVE hot boys to choose from! #ppaallday @ryrynemnem @CezarBononi_ @RealJDDrake @Antnyhenry”