AEW Beach Break Will Be A Two Night Event, Note on Planned Schedule

During this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Excalibur said that AEW Beach Break will be a “four-hour live TV special”. This led to some thinking that all four hours would air on the same night. However, Post Wrestling contacted AEW, who confirmed that Beach Break will instead be airing over two different nights. Similar to other themed TV episodes, there will be a ‘Beach Break’ edition of Dynamite on May 14 and Collision on May 17.

However, both shows will be taped in one night, at the NOW Arena in Chicago.

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World title against Samoa Joe at the taping.