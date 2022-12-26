wrestling / News
AEW News: Being The Elite’s Christmas Episode Online, Matt Hardy Hypes This Week’s Dynamite
December 26, 2022 | Posted by
– Being the Elite goes holiday in the series’ Christmas episode, which is now online. You can check out the episode, “A Crimson Christmas,” below which released on Monday morning:
– AEW shared the following video of Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Denver, Colorado:
.@MATTHARDYBRAND cannot wait for #AEW to come back to the Greater DENVER area on Wednesday, December 28! See #AEWDynamite LIVE & #AEWRampage #NewYearsSmash at @1stbankcenter in Broomfield, CO!
🎟 Tickets are on-sale NOW! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/eg2PabNTJf pic.twitter.com/WRToeRfv9m
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2022
