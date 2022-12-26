wrestling / News

AEW News: Being The Elite’s Christmas Episode Online, Matt Hardy Hypes This Week’s Dynamite

December 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Being the Elite Logo Image Credit: AEW

– Being the Elite goes holiday in the series’ Christmas episode, which is now online. You can check out the episode, “A Crimson Christmas,” below which released on Monday morning:

– AEW shared the following video of Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Denver, Colorado:

