AEW News: This Week’s Being the Dark Order, New Bag Policy For Big Business Venue

February 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Being the Dark Order Image Source: Being The Elite

– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order is online. You can check out the episode, titled “Midterms,” below:

The Boston Herald reports that the TD Garden, which will host Big Business on March 13th, has instituted a new bag policy prohibiting backs larger than 6” x 4” x 1.5″ as well as backpacks. You can find out details here on the policy, which is part of the venue’s new security measures.

