wrestling / News
AEW News: This Week’s Being the Dark Order, New Bag Policy For Big Business Venue
February 19, 2024 | Posted by
– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order is online. You can check out the episode, titled “Midterms,” below:
– The Boston Herald reports that the TD Garden, which will host Big Business on March 13th, has instituted a new bag policy prohibiting backs larger than 6” x 4” x 1.5″ as well as backpacks. You can find out details here on the policy, which is part of the venue’s new security measures.
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Claims Someone Spent $55,000 On Her Fantime Account
- Arn Anderson Talks Why He Wasn’t Concerned About Vince McMahon Steroid Trial, Working WCW Saturday Night
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The Rock’s WWE Return To Align With Roman Reigns Has Been Confusing
- Note on Backstage WWE Reactions & Theories That John Laurinaitis Is Vince McMahon’s “Fall Guy”